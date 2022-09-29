The streets are still screaming free Gunna but his presence is still felt. This week, CEO Trayle unveiled his latest single, “Bit W The Fangs” featuring Gunna and Nechie. It’s an eerie banger, produced by Stribb & Soulm8, finds the three rappers leaping into the spacey production with lavish flexes and boastful bars about women.

CEO Trayle’s remained an incredibly consistent figure in the Atlanta rap scene over the years. His project, The Collection, dropped in May while he’s continued to dish out new singles on a regular basis. Prior to “Bit W The Fangs,” CEO Trayle dropped off his four-track project, Vier featuring Enchanting.

As for Gunna, the rapper recently filed his third motion to get bond. Hopefully, Gunna comes home soon.

In the meantime, press play on “Bit W The Fangs” below.

Quotable Lyrics

That’s my lil shawty, let her hit the ‘Scotti, she say, “Ooh, boy, you got some strong arms”

She diggin’ my pimpin’, pull up, handle business, you could be my friend with the benefits

You said it was cap, but you turn around, did the same thing, you a motherfuckin’ hypocrite

Bob the Builder, we passed up the Dillingers