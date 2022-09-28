DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.

“Thank you guys so much for being so patient with me for the past few years,” she penned in an Instagram post. “Verse after Verse, Year after Year you’ve seen how much I have perfected my craft, improved on my artistry and showed you on the features i’ve been given (which i’m very GRATEFUL for) and now you get to experience the new side of me on my OWN tracks.”

Aside from her career success, fans have been speculating that the 30-year old star’s friendship with social media influentcer Ari Fletecher has come to an end. For years, Ari and Dream partied together and would post videos of each other on Instagram. However, in recent months, the influencers have unfollowed each other or social media and have not posted about each others recent accomplishments. In a new episode of her Youtube cooking series, Ari addressed that rumors about her and Dream’s beef, simply stating, “I’m good on her.”

Dream seemingly responded to the Chicago socialite’s comment via Instagram, posting, “She is fake as press on nails.” While fans immediately assumed she was referring to Ari, the Life In Plastic rapper hopped on social media to clarify her statements. “Been working all day,” she tweeted. “ I don’t solely control my twitter that person has been removed from having access.”

Peace is my priority ion have beef with nobody 🤞🏼 Forever Solid — DreamDoll (@dreamdoll) September 10, 2022

Despite her post, fans of still believe that Dream’s intiial tweet was about her former friend. “Some of the girls never stand on what they say,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Tae definitely made that call.” Both Dream and Ari share the share Arrogate Tae as a hairstylist. Although he posted several photo of himself with dream during before her Rolling Loud NYC set, he also posted photos of Ari earlier this month. No word on whether or not the dynamic trio has gone their separate ways.

Check out Ari’s full response below.