Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher’s relationship has kept fans guessing all year long. After Ari tweeted that she was single over the summer, many speculated that she and the Memphis rapper had called it quits. Shortly after the rumored split, reports surfaced that Moneybagg took back the Lamborghini truck that he purchased the social media influencer for her birthday in 2020.

Though Ari denied that the vehicle was repossessed, she didn’t address her relationship status with the “Said Sum” star. However, the pair sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month after Moneybagg posted and deleted a photo of an unidentified woman showing off her burgeoning baby bump while rocking a chunky diamond encrusted ring. Fans immediately speculated that he and Ari were expecting their first child together— but the 27-year old influencer didn’t deny or confirm whether it was her bump in the photo when she went live on Instagram last week.

On Monday (September 26), she finally opened up about the cryptic photo on a new episode of her YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don. After her friend and co-chef asked if it was her in the photo, Ari responded, “That Was Me.” Later on in the video, the mom of one revealed that she is no longer pregnant after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The news comes just weeks after the young businesswoman celebrated her featured in Forbes Magazine. “I’m so happy and overjoyed. So thankful. This was such an amazing interview. I’m still in shock and can’t stop smiling,” she posted.

Moneybagg shared a snippet of the article, celebrating his lady, writing, “Ima Rich n*gga I need a Rich Bih! Congratulations! Get Da money !!! [purple heart emoji].” The unborn child will mark Ari’s second and Moneybagg’s ninth. Congrats to the couple.

Looks like Moneybagg Yo and Ari might be expecting their first child together. pic.twitter.com/ZBjasRY3cj — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 12, 2022

Share your thoughts below.