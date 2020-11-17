3OhBlack Enlists Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo & More For "Who Want it"

The name 3OhBlack has been seriously bubbling up over the past year or so. The success of the TikTok-friendly anthem, "All Talk" became a viral sensation throughout 2019 and throughout 2020, he's been putting in work as he readies his inevitable breakout moment.

Over the weekend, the rapper returned with his latest project, Who Want It. Stacked a comfy 15 tracks, the rapper enlists help from some major names to bring his vision to life. Moneybagg Yo and Tay Keith assist on "Hollup" while Atlanta's Lil Baby assists on, "Mud." Other collaborators on 3OhBlack's new project Who Want It include JG Riff, 1HunnitDMV and Bruiser. Reazy Renegade, DJ Social, Kino Beats, and more also contribute to production.

Check out the latest offering from the DMV rapper below and sound off with your favorite song in the comments.