There's no denying that OutKast are one of the most legendary acts in hip-hop history -- no wonder, considering their discography consists of ATLiens, Aquemini, Stankonia, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. And yet, despite everything they've brought to the game in nearly twenty-five years of activity, they hold fewer gold and platinum plaques than one might have expected. In a shocking turn, a few of their most timeless hits only recently hit platinum status, with a few classics bringing their total to eighteen.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to the RIAA website, OutKast's "B.O.B," "So Fresh So Clean," and "Ms. Jackson" have officially sold one million album-equivalent units, with "Ms. Jackson" having raised the bar and gone triple platinum. Considering how all three are some of OutKast's most widely recognizable tunes, this recent development may come as some surprise. It should be noted, however, that all three singles have been classified under the "DIGITAL" category, as opposed to the "STANDARD" category, which might explain how long the process has taken.

Either way, it's a bit of a better late than never type of situation -- don't be surprised to see many older hits begin to land platinum certification. In the meantime be sure to show some love to OutKast's trifecta of hits. Do you feel that Stankonia deserves to be declared the duo's best body of work?