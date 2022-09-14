Tupac Shakur's stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, was denied a compassionate release by a federal judge this week, Vlad TV reports. Shakur was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to rob an armored truck in 1984. Despite his increasing health issues, including multiple myeloma and bone marrow cancer, U.S. Senior District Judge Charles S. Haight struck down the request for a compassionate release.

Shakur's attorney cited the First Step Act but the judge clarified that there's a loophole in the law. The First Step Act doesn't apply to crimes committed before 1987.

"This is a difficult case. The government does not question the dire nature of Shakur’s present medical condition. Shakur also submits testimonials which describe his rehabilitation in prison and humanitarian assistance he has rendered to other inmates," Haight wrote in an 11-page letter. "On the other hand, members of the family of the Brinks employee who was killed during the crimes of conviction have written to the Court, expressing their continuing grief and opposition to any reduction in Shakur’s sentence."

In May, Shakur was told that he had six months to live. The options for freedom are limited as he either needs to go through the Bureau Of Prisons, who've previously denied several requests for compassionate release, or convince the parole board to allow his release.

Mutulu Shakur's sentence is expected to end in November 2024.

