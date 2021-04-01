mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2Pac & Eminem United On Defiant "Soldier Like Me"

Mitch Findlay
April 01, 2021 11:49
366 Views
40
0
2004 Interscope Records2004 Interscope Records
2004 Interscope Records

Soldier Like Me
Tupac Feat. Eminem

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Though they never collaborated during his lifetime, 2Pac and Eminem went on to unite on "Soldier Like Me," among other "Loyal To The Game" tracks.


Prior to the release of 2Pac's posthumous Loyal To The Game,Eminem asked Afeni Shakur if he could personally executive produce the project. Upon being granted permission, Em went on to produce the entirety of the 2004 album, which ultimately went on to receive mixed reviews upon release. Now, seventeen years removed from its arrival, enough dust has settled to reassess Eminem's addition to 2Pac Shakur's musical legacy. And where better to start than with the album's introductory cut, and one of Em's only vocal contributions, "Soldier Like Me."

Over an instrumental that sounds like something Eminem might have laced for himself, Obie Trice, or 50 Cent during their early millennium Shady Records run, 2Pac's vocals retain the same commanding presence we've come to expect from the late legend. "A ni*ga's got enough knocks, I'm poppin' at corrupt cops," raps Pac, over Slim's creeping keyboards. "Them motherfuckers catch a hot one / You wanted to start a problem, now you coward cops have got one." 

While the production is certainly different territory for Pac, it's interesting to hear his music imagined through Eminem's creative lens -- seventeen years removed from the release of Loyal To The Gamehow do you feel about Eminem and 2Pac's collaborative project? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

A ni**a's got enough knocks, I'm poppin' at corrupt cops
Them motherfuckers catch a hot one
You wanted to start a problem
Now you coward cops have got one
And there's no prison that can hold a
Motherfuckin' soldier, ready to roll and take control
So now I jack 'em while they sleepin'
Roll to the door, throw a grenade in the precinct

Tupac
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  0
  366
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tupac Eminem loyal to the game
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2Pac & Eminem United On Defiant "Soldier Like Me"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject