2nd Generation Wu Share New Album "The Legend Of Shaolin"

When Ol' Dirty Bastard said that "Wu-Tang was for the children," he apparently wasn't just taking aim at Bad Boy but also predicting the next generation of talent to come out of Shaolin. 2nd Generation Wu is made up of the offsprings of the original Wu-Tang Clan members, and they're carrying on the legacy with each release.

On Monday, they released their latest body of work, The Legend Of Shaolin. Laced up with 13 songs in total, the project showcases the sharp lyricism coming from 2nd Generation Wu over soulful production.

Check out the project below and check out the tracklist.