24KGOLDN Taps Lil Tjay For "Valentino (Remix)"

If you haven't heard of 24kGoldn yet, you should get familiar with him now. He's received a strong buzz online in recent times, mainly due to the success of his song, "Valentino." As the new year kicks off, it appears that he's getting ready to go hard in 2020 and wanted to start things off on a strong note. The rapper returned with the remix for his new single, "Valentino" featuring Lil Tjay. The rapper stretches out his vocals while drenching it in autotune. The addition of Lil Tjay truly takes this song to new heights.

"Valentino" is 24kGoldn's breakout hit. He's currently on tour with YBN Cordae. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from 24kGoldn as well as LilTjay and peep their new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want a valentine, I just want Valentino

I just want the neck, I poke her face like a casino

Deep throat, know I get it in like a free throw

Shawty want some mo', she just can't seem to keep her knees closed