mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

22Gz Shares "The Blixky Tape 2" Deluxe With An Additonal 10 Songs

Aron A.
February 22, 2022 13:50
213 Views
10
1
CoverCover

The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe)
22Gz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

22Gz stacks "The Blixky Tape 2" with an additional 10 songs for the official deluxe.


The phenomenon that is Brooklyn drill music hasn't died down since it hit mainstream consciousness. However, the forefathers that helped introduce the buzzing scene to a mainstream audience aren't necessarily those that are bringing the sound to the Billboard charts. 22Gz, specifically, has continued to deliver raw drill bangers over the years with an underground buzz that continues to leave fans excited for his next move. In 2021, he came through with the sequel to The Blixky Tape. Now, he's released the official deluxe edition of The Blixky Tape 2, nearly a full year after dropping the original project. The 13-song body of work sees an extension of 10 songs, bringing the tracklist to a total of 23 tracks. 

Unfortunately, the rapper was forced to cancel his listening party for the project last night. Thankfully, it didn't affect the actual release. Check out The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe) below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 22Gz Shares "The Blixky Tape 2" Deluxe With An Additonal 10 Songs
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject