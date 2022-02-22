22Gz Shares "The Blixky Tape 2" Deluxe With An Additonal 10 Songs

The phenomenon that is Brooklyn drill music hasn't died down since it hit mainstream consciousness. However, the forefathers that helped introduce the buzzing scene to a mainstream audience aren't necessarily those that are bringing the sound to the Billboard charts. 22Gz, specifically, has continued to deliver raw drill bangers over the years with an underground buzz that continues to leave fans excited for his next move. In 2021, he came through with the sequel to The Blixky Tape. Now, he's released the official deluxe edition of The Blixky Tape 2, nearly a full year after dropping the original project. The 13-song body of work sees an extension of 10 songs, bringing the tracklist to a total of 23 tracks.

Unfortunately, the rapper was forced to cancel his listening party for the project last night. Thankfully, it didn't affect the actual release. Check out The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe) below.