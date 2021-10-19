22GZ & SPMB Bills Issue A Warning On "Dissin"

As a pioneering figure in the Brooklyn drill scene, 22Gz has remained one of the most consistent. The rapper came through with The Blixky Tape 2 at the top of the year, followed by visuals for "Never Be The Same" ft. Jackboy and "Casa." However, as the summer ended, 22Gz came back in business with the release of "Steppers" and "Retaliation."

22Gz clearly isn't letting his foot off of the pedal this year, either. The rapper slid through on Monday with the release of a brand new single titled, "Dissin." Linking up with SPMB Bills, the two deliver a menacing banger that kicks off with a declaration from 22Gz. "It's the General Blixky from Flatbush/ If you gon' be dissin', then you can't be slippin', that's how you end up in a Backwood," he raps.

Check the latest from 22Gz below.

Quotable Lyrics

Louis the linen, jewelry blingin', bands,

Can't see Folks in the car 'cause it's tinted

He said he want smoke, we gon' park where he livin'

All I do with it, they gon' spark and it's finished

