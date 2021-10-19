mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

22GZ & SPMB Bills Issue A Warning On "Dissin"

Aron A.
October 19, 2021 14:17
194 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dissin
22Gz Feat. SPMB Bills

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New heat from 22Gz ft. SPMB Bills.


As a pioneering figure in the Brooklyn drill scene, 22Gz has remained one of the most consistent. The rapper came through with The Blixky Tape 2 at the top of the year, followed by visuals for "Never Be The Same" ft. Jackboy and "Casa." However, as the summer ended, 22Gz came back in business with the release of "Steppers" and "Retaliation."

22Gz clearly isn't letting his foot off of the pedal this year, either. The rapper slid through on Monday with the release of a brand new single titled, "Dissin." Linking up with SPMB Bills, the two deliver a menacing banger that kicks off with a declaration from 22Gz. "It's the General Blixky from Flatbush/ If you gon' be dissin', then you can't be slippin', that's how you end up in a Backwood," he raps.

Check the latest from 22Gz below.

Quotable Lyrics
Louis the linen, jewelry blingin', bands,
Can't see Folks in the car 'cause it's tinted
He said he want smoke, we gon' park where he livin'
All I do with it, they gon' spark and it's finished

22Gz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  194
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
22Gz SPMB Bills
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 22GZ & SPMB Bills Issue A Warning On "Dissin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject