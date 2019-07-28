Now heading into its fourth year, 21 Savage's Back to School drive has assuredly become a staple in the rapper's East Atlanta community.

Taking to his Instagram account, the rapper confirmed that his annual event would once more set up shop on Glenwood Road as children and families enjoy the spoils of free haircuts for boys, free hairstyles for girls, along with school uniforms and supplies.

This time around, 21 is partnering up with Amazon Music, the Leading by Example Foundation and Momma Flystyle. Things will take place on Sunday, August 4th.

"It takes being from here to understand what is needed," 21 Savage's co-manager Meezy told VIBE during the event last year. "This is Dekalb County, I grew up here and I want to make sure these kids have nothing to worry about [...] We hope that people get inspired. Everybody can feel like money. This takes the stress off of a parent that just had to pay their rent.”

In years past, the Back To School Drive set up has strongly resembled an annual block party, with lines wrapped around the shopping center that houses its activities while eager students await an appearance from 21 Savage and company for a brief performance on the stage where a DJ has been scoring the drive for most of the day. It marks a culmination to the summer and certainly adds onto the philanthropic efforts that 21 has championed in recent times.