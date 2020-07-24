mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Hops On Board For A Remix To Brent Fayaiz' "Fu*k The World"

Mitch Findlay
July 24, 2020 10:32
98 Views
10
0
2020 Lost Kids2020 Lost Kids
2020 Lost Kids

Fu*k The World
Brent Faiyaz Feat. 2 Chainz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

2 Chainz slides onto Brent Fayaiz' slow-burning "Fuck The World (Summer In London)," turning in a playful verse on the new remix.


Who'd have thought a song that opened with the lyric "fuck the world, I'm a walking erection" would actually be a smooth and vibey ride? Such is the case for Brent Fayaiz's new remix to "Fuck The World (Summer In London)," which finds him connecting with the ever-reliable 2 Chainz. Not entirely different from the original version, which dropped in September of last year, this new version extends the runtime quite a bit thanks to Tity's contribution, clocking in at nearly five minutes.

"Breath of fresh air from the bando, the bucket," raps Tity, sliding onto the atmospheric instrumental with practiced swagger. "You was so far right headed, I catch up, I mustard, that saucy / not Ross but bossy, put her legs in the air -- nine months after that car seat." Though he's certainly capable of kicking things up a few notches, 2 Chainz recognizes that the track doesn't need dexterity, but rather conviction. Check it out for yourself.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Crib in LA, I go next door to party
Real ones know weak links
Concerned 'bout mink links
Got a question for you, how you thick and you petite?

Brent Faiyaz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  98
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Brent Faiyaz 2 Chainz remix
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2 Chainz Hops On Board For A Remix To Brent Fayaiz' "Fu*k The World"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject