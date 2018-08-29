Jay Critch Smuggles His "Ego" Through The Door On New Banger

Jay Critch has returned with a new single, and if you haven't put him on your radar, perhaps this may be the one to do it. Taking to an ice cold, synth-choir driven instrumental, Critch tows the line between lyricism and contemporary flex rap, bring forth a welcome dose of charisma throughout. "I don't know who you is, you dummy," raps Critch, clearly having the time of his life, "I pulled up in a Louis fit, real smutty." Remember, the game could always stand to benefit from additional smut, and Jay Critch seems more than willing to deliver on that front.
Be sure to peep the new banger now, and keep an eye out for Jay Critch to close out the year on a high note. "Ego" clearly proves the man can carry a track with flair, and one has to wonder what the future might hold for the young talent. Stay tuned for more from Critch, and sound off below.
Quotable Lyrics
The way my diamonds hit real sunny
Running out of time better get you some money
I don't know who you is, you dummy
I pulled up in a Louis fit, real smutty