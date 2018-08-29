Jay Critch Smuggles His "Ego" Through The Door On New Banger

Jay Critch has returned with a new single, and if you haven't put him on your radar, perhaps this may be the one to do it. Taking to an ice cold, synth-choir driven instrumental, Critch tows the line between lyricism and contemporary flex rap, bring forth a welcome dose of charisma throughout. "I don't know who you is, you dummy," raps Critch, clearly having the time of his life, "I pulled up in a Louis fit, real smutty." Remember, the game could always stand to benefit from additional smut, and Jay Critch seems more than willing to deliver on that front.