1017's Big Scarr Steps Out Of The Bando On "Traphouse"

The 1017 machine is moving with force in 2021. Over the past few years, Gucci Mane has been working his magic to reestablish 1017 as one of the hottest record labels in rap as it was before his incarceration. A few artists have come and went, but recent signees like Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano have shown a promising future for Gucci's imprint.

This week, Big Scarr slid through with a menacing new banger titled, "Traphouse." Fueled by eerie pianos and a heavy bass, Scarr tackles the beat, offering vivid descriptions of a day in the life in the traphouse. The new single serves as his follow-up to "I Would Keep Goin" that he released last month.

Big Scarr has yet to release his debut project but with the release of his last two singles, it feels like Gucci Mane is setting him up for success.

Quotable Lyrics

Catch opposite, have 'em runnin' like a cheetah

Real trap n***a, chargin' pounds for a feature

I was in the field, you was sittin' in the bleachers

Blue cheese bankroll, pockets Velveeta



