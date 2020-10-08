mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

070 Shake Debuts New Song "History" On Jimmy Fallon

Mitch Findlay
October 08, 2020 10:29
Image via YouTube
Image via YouTube

History
070 Shake

070 Shake conjures a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere with the premiere of her new song "History."


Following her breakout contributions to Kanye West's Ye and Pusha T's Daytona070 Shake was immediately seen as one of the game's most promising melodists. The sentiments only strengthened after the release of her debut album Modus Vivendi, which happened to house one of her biggest hits to date in "Guilty Conscience." During a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, OVO Shake used the opportunity to introduce her hit single with an unreleased and atmospheric gem called "History," which received its world premiere last night.

Over an organ and brass arrangement, OVO's autotune-altered vocals evoke instant shades of Yeezy's own melodic stylings. The track itself feels equally gospel-inspired, employing captivating harmonies as the music crescendoes. As the percussion hits, "History" explodes sonically, leaving fans wondering if and when we'll see a full release anytime soon. On that note, it's unclear as to whether Shake is sitting on a lengthier version, or whether "History" is designed to be a short, intense, and evocative piece of music -- only time will tell. Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bought it, stole it
Loved it, lost it so that I could get it
I don't know where to start
Oh, from the bottom of my heart
I want you

