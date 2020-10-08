070 Shake Debuts New Song "History" On Jimmy Fallon

Following her breakout contributions to Kanye West's Ye and Pusha T's Daytona, 070 Shake was immediately seen as one of the game's most promising melodists. The sentiments only strengthened after the release of her debut album Modus Vivendi, which happened to house one of her biggest hits to date in "Guilty Conscience." During a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, OVO Shake used the opportunity to introduce her hit single with an unreleased and atmospheric gem called "History," which received its world premiere last night.

Over an organ and brass arrangement, OVO's autotune-altered vocals evoke instant shades of Yeezy's own melodic stylings. The track itself feels equally gospel-inspired, employing captivating harmonies as the music crescendoes. As the percussion hits, "History" explodes sonically, leaving fans wondering if and when we'll see a full release anytime soon. On that note, it's unclear as to whether Shake is sitting on a lengthier version, or whether "History" is designed to be a short, intense, and evocative piece of music -- only time will tell. Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bought it, stole it

Loved it, lost it so that I could get it

I don't know where to start

Oh, from the bottom of my heart

I want you