070 Phi Represents For Jersey With New Album "My Father's Gun"

070 Phi is the latest emcee to put on for New Jersey, and his new album for Mass Appeal titled My Father's Gun gives rap fans a clearer look into the many obstacles he's overcome to make a name for himself in the game.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"You might not understand the shit I'm on," Phi raps on standout track "No Resources," but somehow we find that the majority of My Father's Gun speaks to more people out there than he would've hope to reach. Themes of family dysfunction, stress, love, loss and just grinding in an industry that doesn't normally shell out respect for those that deserve it are all present here. Guest spots from 070 Shake, Petey, Irie Child, Treee Safari and Enzo add a touch of flavor to the LP, but Phi proves that he can handles things pretty well on his own for the most part.

Listen to 070 Phi's new Mass Appeal Records album titled My Father's Gun below, and let us know your favorite tracks off this one down in the comments:

Tracklist:

1. 10 Toes

2. Take The Lead (feat. Petey)

3. The Deep End (feat. 070 Shake)

4. No Mannas

5. Cliff Diving

6. No Resources

7. 100 Bands (feat. Irie Child)

8. I Bought a Badu Vinyl (feat. Treee Safari & Enzo)

9. Grey Under Brims

10. Love is Love - Pt. 2