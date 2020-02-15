Zion Williamson put on a show during his first all-star weekend. While he's yet to make the official All-Star team, the New Orleans Pelicans star was invited to participate in the Rising Stars game, where he made his presence felt.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young sent an entry pass to Williamson who finished with a two-handed slam. The dunk is nothing too fancy, but Williamson put a little too much heat on it and almost brought the whole thing down. Luckily, with halftime ensuing, a team was able to repair the hoop and everything was good-to-go by the second half.

The hoop-destroying dunk wasn't Williamson's only highlight from the night. About a minute prior to the rim's fatality, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant threw up a perfectly placed finger roll alley-oop to Williamson, who finished a one-handed throw down with authority.

Morant has been making a name for himself as well this season. The young prospect has put together a statistical package that includes 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, in addition to a number of the year's best highlight plays.

The All-Star Game will tip-off on February 16th at 8:00 PM, and the NBA season will resume on February 20th.