Zach LaVine has been a standout player in the NBA this season, especially as the Chicago Bulls see a huge resurgence. His team is expected to do fairly well in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and there is no doubt that he continues to solidify himself as a star in the league. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that various sneaker brands have been trying to sign him now that his deal with Adidas is coming to an end.

LaVine has been with both Nike and Adidas throughout his career, but now, he is switching things up. Today, it was revealed that he will sign with none other than New Balance, who now boast a solid roster, including the likes of Kawhi Leonard.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“New Balance is a brand that’s investing in me not just as a player but as an individual. I wanted to partner with a company that is equally passionate about supporting my interests beyond the court,” LaVine said per Sole Collector. “New Balance’s creativity is making waves across hoops and I’m excited to join a roster of athletes that aren’t afraid to approach the game in their own way.”

It remains to be seen whether or not LaVine will get his very own signature sneaker, however, this is still a big deal for the star, who will now get to separate himself from the other stars in the league who typically stick to just two main brands.

