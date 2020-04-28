Yxng Bane & K-Trap Join Forces On "Are You Mad"

Yxng Bane has been keeping fans waiting on his next project and it's coming soon. The rapper's slowly unveiled new singles over the past few months including "Section" and "Gang Shit." Today, he returned with the third single off of the forthcoming project, "Are You Mad." The rapper links up with K-Trap for the drill infused banger with anxiety-riddled melodies over guitar-based production. It's another promising single from Yxng Bane as he dives deeper into the drill sound.

From the sounds of his recent releases, it appears very likely that his forthcoming project, QUARANTIME will be influenced by the UK drill sound. The album is due out on May 1st and includes appearances from D-Block Europe, Headie One, Kojo Funds, M Huncho and more.

Quotable Lyrics

Before I went global with Kojo

We was in the ride trying to get that back

Four man, one wack, now we tour the world

No local lads