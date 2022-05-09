mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu Joins M Huncho On "Who We Are"

Aron A.
May 09, 2022 17:56
Who We Are
M Huncho Feat. Yung Bleu

M Huncho and Yung Bleu connect for a new single off of the UK rapper's forthcoming project "Chasing Euphoria."


M Huncho is finally out of hiatus and coming through with some heat for the summer. The rapper's unveiled a string of new singles since the beginning of the year in anticipation of his forthcoming project, Chasing Euphoria. On Friday, he gave fans a taste of what to expect with the Yung Bleu-assisted, "Who We Are." It's a breezy, upbeat record that has all of the potential to dominate the summer months. The light guitar riffs and 808s provide an excellent backdrop for Huncho and Bleu's honeyed melodies that reflect on loss and trauma. However, there's a glimmer of optimism in the overall message that better days are to come.

Check the latest from M Huncho and Yung Bleu below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics
Drive past the ends, I'm in a Audi with a twenty-two's, baby
Cornerboy Huncho, every day's payday
Across the border
Started with nothing but just a quarter

M Huncho Yung Bleu
