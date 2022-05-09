Yung Bleu Joins M Huncho On "Who We Are"

M Huncho is finally out of hiatus and coming through with some heat for the summer. The rapper's unveiled a string of new singles since the beginning of the year in anticipation of his forthcoming project, Chasing Euphoria. On Friday, he gave fans a taste of what to expect with the Yung Bleu-assisted, "Who We Are." It's a breezy, upbeat record that has all of the potential to dominate the summer months. The light guitar riffs and 808s provide an excellent backdrop for Huncho and Bleu's honeyed melodies that reflect on loss and trauma. However, there's a glimmer of optimism in the overall message that better days are to come.

Quotable Lyrics

Drive past the ends, I'm in a Audi with a twenty-two's, baby

Cornerboy Huncho, every day's payday

Across the border

Started with nothing but just a quarter

