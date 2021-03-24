Yung Bino Shines Twice On "The Golden Boy 2"

It was only a year and a half since Yung Bino released The Golden Boy mixtape but he's shown a lot of maturity and growth in his music. The rapper kept the ball rolling throughout the pandemic with a steady stream of music including the releases of Just Because Ya'll Waited and the sequel to his 2018 debut, Believe In Me.

A third installment in the Believe In Me series arrived earlier this year which is now being followed by the sequel to The Golden Boy. Laced up with ten tracks in total, the rapper enlists D3SZN and California's Bino Rideaux for assistance on the tracklist.

Yung Bino just keeps going up with every single release. We're excited to see what else he has in store for the year.