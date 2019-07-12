mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yuna Drops Off Her Brand New Album "Rouge" Ft. Tyler, The Creator, G-Eazy & More

Aron A.
July 12, 2019 18:21
Rouge
Yuna

Yuna is back with her first project in three years.


It's been roughly three years since the release of Yuna's last album but that doesn't mean she hasn't been active. She's continued to release loose singles in the time in-between. The Malaysian singer has continued to drop new music since including her collab with Tokimonst. Now, she returns with her latest project, Rouge after building anticipation over the last few months.

With eleven tracks in total, Yuna's back with her seventh album, Rouge. Her latest album follows the release of her critically acclaimed, Chapters which arrived in 2016. Rouge includes features from Tyler, The Creator, who appears on "Castaway," G-Eazy, MIYAVI, Little Simz, KYLE, Jay Park, and Masego. "Blank Marquee" with G-Eazy serves as their second collaboration together. The project also features the previously released singles "Forevermore" and "Pink Youth" with Little Simz. 

Peep her new project below. 

 

Yuna Masego G-Eazy Tyler, The Creator Jay Park Kyle
