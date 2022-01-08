Young T & Bugsey Lock In With Chronixx On "Blessings"

Young T and Bugsey had their foot in the door in the UK but in the past year, they've attained global fame with the success of "Don't Rush." The UK duo already accumulated a significant amount of hype within the country and across Europe but it wasn't until "Don't Rush" became a TikTok challenge that they caught a wider audience.

The group is now on pace to unveil their forthcoming project, Truth Be Told on Jan. 22nd. Ahead of its release, they blessed fans with a brand new single titled, "Blessings" ft. Chronixx. The upbeat, funky record sets the tone for what they have in store on their next project, merging influences of East Coast rap and reggae for a breezy anthem to get through the winter months.

Quotable Lyrics

Portugal for three weeks, I'm taking the shottas

African Prince, I'm flying with Perigrine Wings

Writing a check, I sign it with feather and ink

Clutching a tech, I'm praying it never will sing