Young T & Bugsey Lock In With Chronixx On "Blessings"

Aron A.
January 08, 2022 13:27
Blessings
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Chronixx

Young T & Bugsey enlist Chronixx for their new single.


Young T and Bugsey had their foot in the door in the UK but in the past year, they've attained global fame with the success of "Don't Rush." The UK duo already accumulated a significant amount of hype within the country and across Europe but it wasn't until "Don't Rush" became a TikTok challenge that they caught a wider audience.

The group is now on pace to unveil their forthcoming project, Truth Be Told on Jan. 22nd. Ahead of its release, they blessed fans with a brand new single titled, "Blessings" ft. Chronixx. The upbeat, funky record sets the tone for what they have in store on their next project, merging influences of East Coast rap and reggae for a breezy anthem to get through the winter months.

Quotable Lyrics
Portugal for three weeks, I'm taking the shottas
African Prince, I'm flying with Perigrine Wings
Writing a check, I sign it with feather and ink
Clutching a tech, I'm praying it never will sing

Young T & Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Chronixx
