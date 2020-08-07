mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A. Drops Off New Single "Big Steppa"

Mitch Findlay
August 07, 2020 12:05
513 Views
01
0
2020 M.A. Music2020 M.A. Music
2020 M.A. Music

Big Steppa
Young M.A

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Brooklyn lyricist Young M.A. returns with the Mike Zombie produced "Big Steppa."


Young M.A. has been keeping it real since her arrival to the game, captivating fans with her pairing of gangsta rap lyricism with an effortless, laid-back flow. Now, the New York rapper has returned with another new single, retaining that same formula for the Mike Zombie produced "Big Steppa." On that note, Zombie continues his streak with another hard beat, lacing M.A. with a blend of eerie synthesizers and distorted 808s. In short, the perfect backdrop for her to flex, rapping without seeming to break even the slightest sweat. 

That's not to say her pen game is lazy, nor her work ethic -- she simply prefers to keep the bars concise, saying little when little needs to be said. Her formidable entourage speaks on her behalf, and M.A. wastes little time in shouting them out in the opening verse. "I'm here with the set and I'm big reppin'," she raps, on the prowl for some strange and prepared to deal with any opposition. "In the section with some hoes, it's 'bout six-seven / In the section with the bros, it's like ten-eleven." Check out "Big Steppa" now, and show some love to Young M.A. in the comment section below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

She a bartender and a fan 
But she only shake her for the bands 
I don't pop no Percs, I don't pop no Xans
But I keep a cup of Henny in my hand

Young M.A
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  513
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young M.A Mike Zombie
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young M.A. Drops Off New Single "Big Steppa"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject