Young M.A. Delivers Elaborate Visuals For "My Hitta"

Mitch Findlay
December 18, 2019 15:46
Young M.A. continues to expand on "HERstory."

As far as lyricists are concerned, it's due time to give Young M.A. her props. The Brooklyn-born emcee has been unabashedly herself from the jump, delivering no-nonsense bars with an offhand and delightfully condescending charisma. The full extent of her powers revealed themselves on HERstory In The Making, a solid project that offered a thorough glimpse into Young M.A.'s uncompromising vision. Today, one of the album's tracks, the Amadeus and DiMuro produced "My Hitta," has landed the elaborate visual treatment.

The clip arrives directed by Marc Diamond, who borrows thematic beats from the recent Queen & Slim film currently hitting theatres. In it, M.A. and a love interest engage in an elaborate scheme to escape the long arm of the law, after our hero flips the script on a trigger-happy police officer. Overall, it's the young artist's most ambitious video thus far, and one worth checking out. Have you been bumping HERstory In The Making? 

