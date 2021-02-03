YFN Lucci Releases "I Gotcha"

2021 didn't kick off on the right note for YFN Lucci. He's spent the past few years in a relatively high-profile relationship, making money, and feeding the streets new anthems on a regular basis. Everything was pretty much moving in the right direction for Lucci. Unfortunately, he got hit with some serious charges at the top of the year that could very well derail everything he's work for if convicted.

Unfortunately, the rapper will remain behind bars until his trial since he was denied bars. He left a vault full of music behind and it appears his team is slowly releasing new music to keep his name alive while he's away. Today, they unveiled the video for his latest record, "I Gotcha." The smooth production rides behind the rapper as he reflects on the trials and tribulations, his family, fatherhood, and success.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I think fame got me going through it

Ever since I felt pain, I've been numb to it

I've been hearing what you say but I know you won't do it

Everybody sell they pain but is it all good?