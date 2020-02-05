There were plenty of dope sneakers released in 2019 and once again, many sneaker companies saw their profits rise. From Adidas, to Nike, to Jumpman, there were a plethora of shoes out on the market which led to a wide variety of sales. Thanks to Matt Powell of the NPD Group, we now know which models performed the best this year and quite honestly, some of these results are pretty surprising.

The report features a top 10 which begins with the Air Jordan 11 in tenth spot. From ninth all the way to first we have the Nike Air Max 97, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low, Vans Ward, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Air Jordan 4, Adidas NMD R1, Nike Tanjun, Nike Air Force 1 Low, and Nike Air Max 270.

Image via Nike

Interestingly, these results aren't based on the success of one colorway, but multiple. This means the more colorways released, the better chance a shoe had of ending up on the list. With this in mind, it shouldn't be so shocking that the Nike Air Force 1 Low was second while the Air Max 270 was first.

The Adidas NMD R1 performed quite well this past year despite the decaying hype surrounding the sneaker. Not to mention, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is still going strong and thanks to numerous new colorways, it found its way to number 6.

What do you think of these results? Did you cop anything on the list?