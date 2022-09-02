Yeat Turns Up On His New Single "Talk"

Year has quietly become one of the most prominent new artists to emerge this year. From co-signs from the biggest artists in the game, he came through with Stay Alivë earlier this year and proved why there's so much hype around his name.

Last week, the rapper announced that he had a new single on the way leading up to the release of a new project. Today, he shared his new single, "Talk," a high-energy banger that kicks off the campaign for his next album, Lyfë. The song is produced by Bnyx.

Yeat's upcoming project Lyfë doesn't have a release date yet but it comes on the heels of his contribution to the new Minions movie, which certainly expanded his audience.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Headin' number one up on these charts, bitch, yeah, it's stuck or what?

A-a-all we do is just go number one

And I just brought in some M's, lil' bitch, it's the first of the month

