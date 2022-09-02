mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yeat Turns Up On His New Single "Talk"

Aron A.
September 02, 2022 16:36
157 Views
11
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Talk
Yeat

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Yeat is back with his new single ahead of his upcoming project, "Lyfë."


Year has quietly become one of the most prominent new artists to emerge this year. From co-signs from the biggest artists in the game, he came through with Stay Alivë earlier this year and proved why there's so much hype around his name.

Last week, the rapper announced that he had a new single on the way leading up to the release of a new project. Today, he shared his new single, "Talk," a high-energy banger that kicks off the campaign for his next album, Lyfë. The song is produced by Bnyx.

Yeat's upcoming project Lyfë doesn't have a release date yet but it comes on the heels of his contribution to the new Minions movie, which certainly expanded his audience.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Headin' number one up on these charts, bitch, yeah, it's stuck or what?
A-a-all we do is just go number one
And I just brought in some M's, lil' bitch, it's the first of the month

Yeat
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yeat Turns Up On His New Single "Talk"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject