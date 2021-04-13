Yaya Bey Shares Brand New Project "The Things I Can’t Take With Me"

Following the release of singles like, '"fxck it then" and "september 13th," multi-disciplinary artist and singer-songwriter Yaya Bey has finally arrived with her new project, The Things I Can't Take With Me. The East Coast artist continues her hot streak following the critically acclaimed release of The Madison Tapes in 2020. The six-track EP is entirely self-produced by Bey who takes the listener on a journey through warm production and honest storytelling.

The project was actually produced while she was working on her next album. "[The album] is going to be about the journey home to self,” Bey explained in a statement. “But on the way, there’s all this shit I gotta let go of, just the things I can’t take with me."

Check the project below.