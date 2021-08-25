XXXTENTACION Was Unique On "Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares"

It's surreal to think that XXXTENTACION delivered his debut album 17 four years ago to this day. The following year, he was fatally shot at the age of twenty. Though his musical run was cut woefully short, his music resonated with what feels like a generation, who continue to support and stream his music with unwavering loyalty.

For many, 17 remains his definitive body of work, a stripped-down and emotionally vulnerable project highlighting the young rapper's melodic ear. Production is generally acoustic and lo-fi across the board, and songs rarely run beyond the two-minute and forty-five-second mark. Still, there's plenty of replay value here, and songs like the 3x platinum "Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares" have gained new poignancy in the wake of his murder. Should you be among those who connected with the controversial and musically experimental artist, consider giving this one a spin for old time's sake.

Are you still keeping Triple X's 17 on rotation?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Change hoes like clothes, I can't get attached

Cause these hoes fire starters like lit matches

I've been feelin' really lost, duckin' all attachments

I don't really go outside 'cause I hate traffic

I don't wanna go outside, get caught in traffic, traffic