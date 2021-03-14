mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WSTRN Offers New Single "Mama Stay"

Aron A.
March 14, 2021 16:02
Via TIDAL

Mama Stay
WSTRN

WSTRN heat things up with a brand new single.


It might not officially be spring yet but it might as well be. The sun's shining, the weather is a bit warmer, and we've officially his Daylight Savings. The vibes are right, even if we're still in a pandemic. Plus, WSTRN dropped some new vibes, so you already know that this summer is already shaping up to be lit. The UK group slid through with their latest single, "Mama Stay" earlier today. The trio glide over dancehall and reggae-influenced production with laidback melodies.

WSTRN's new single marks the first of the year. 2020 was a busy year for WSTRN as they released a slew of singles like "Re Up" and "Never Find/Armagidion." We're excited to hear what else they have in store this year. Check the new single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
We could chill if you wanna
Or you can find me by the corner store
I be chillin' with the ballers
Same me just a little bit taller, yeah

WSTRN
WSTRN
