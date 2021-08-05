Wiley Shares New Single "Tinted Metro"

Wiley has remained the Godfather of Grime, regardless of any beef or criticism he faces. He's had a few back-and-forths with prominent artists that he once took under his wing but it's mainly produced some solid records. In fact, it seems that in the rise of UK drill and other forms of hip-hop in the country, Wiley is making a concerted effort to keep grime alive by any means necessary.

This week, the rapper returned with some brand new heat following a slew of recent releases. He teamed up with producer Silencer for the record "Tinted Metro" who cooks up a high-energy record for Wiley to talk his shit on. The single follows the release of "Tourbus" which he dropped off earlier this year.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shout to the bros dem 'cause you know how it gonna patent

Treat these verses like trappin'

I don't really mind if he singing or rapping

As long as you can bring the bread and start stackin'