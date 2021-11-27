mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wifisfuneral Shares New Song "Geek!"

Aron A.
November 27, 2021 14:50
Geek!
Wifisfuneral

Wifisfuneral delivers some new music for Thanksgiving weekend.


It's been a busy year for Wifisfuneral. The rapper came through with his latest project, Smoking Mirrors earlier this year, though he's continued to offer a string of new music since then. This week, Wifisfuneral shared a brand new single, just in time for Thanksgiving. "GEEK!" serves as his latest drop following "No Debate." The rapper dives into the muddy production as he flexes his pristine flow across the record. 

The most impressive aspect of the song is it's another showcase of Wifisfunerals' skills as a production. Aside from his own bars, his production skills appear to be tightening up and truthfully, it might be interesting to hear him produce for other artists down the line.

Check out the latest from Wifisfuneral below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Jumpman, 23 in the clip
Move bricks all week like Clipse
He make a juug through his feet, now he clip
I bag that work to your niece and your kids

Wifisfuneral
