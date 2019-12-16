Wifisfuneral Returns With The YBN Nahmir Assisted "Peace Sign"

Wifisfuneral has always operated within an interesting realm of the SoundCloud landscape. Though many of his musical qualities lent themselves well to the lo-fi, minimalist songwriting style, his lyricism remained a sharp tool in his arsenal. Now, the Floridian rapper has returned with another new drop, this time finding him paired up with former XXL Freshman classmate YBN Nahmir. Opting to take things back to basics, Wifi sets off "Peace Sign" with a slick verse, whipping up a focused flow over dynamic percussion.

Though Nahmir's flow isn't quite as polished as his collaborator, he makes up for it in charisma. Jamming each bar with some notable Bay Area influence, the YBN rapper makes it clear that if you do happen to catch him outside the house, the strap isn't far behind. While "Peace Sign" is hardly cutting edge in the songwriting department, it remains an enjoyable duet from two exciting young voices. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Scrapin so they gave me a "Welcome to the static"

Sliding in the street, is you scared that we gon' go to the trap?

Before I had to rap, I was that young n***a with cash