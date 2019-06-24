Wifisfuneral Preps "Ethernet 2" Release With Some "Eggs"

Wifisfuneral is an interesting breed of SoundCloud rapper, at once attuned with the subgenre's thematic content while remaining technically proficient. While his contemporaries are okay with dropping syllables at a moments notice, Wifi is refreshingly dexterous in his delivery. Over the weekend, the Floridian XXL Freshman came through with a new look at his upcoming Ethernet 2, dropping off a breakfast of champions in "Eggs." The simply-titled TNO-banger comes equipped with a Pokemon-esque instrumental, over which Wifi ably stakes his claim.

Lyrically, it feels like Wifi is content to circle the wagons yet again, firmly affixed within his comfort zone. For the most part, he's still dead set on seeking inebriation by any means necessary, and slaying any "thot" that dare cross his path. And that goes double for the opp-types in his midst. "Back in the day used to trap out the vacant," he raps. "Make his body hit the wall when he take hits, when I fill her with this here riddle, sippin' on syrup ain't no McGriddle."

Look for Ethernet 2 to drop on Friday, June 28th.

Quotable Lyrics

Back in the day used to trap out the vacant,

Make his body hit the wall when he take hits,

When I fill her with this here riddle

Sippin' on syrup ain't no McGriddle

