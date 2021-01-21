White John Drops New EP "Cases Still Pending" Ft. Rucci, OMB Peezy & More

White John is known by many names -- Mr. Fuck The Police and the White Gurb pop up frequently. He's been slowly making the rounds with each release, making his regional buzz slowly transform into a national one. The release of 2020's Cases Pending turned him into one of the hottest artists out of the West Coast but its sequel will surely propel him even further. The rapper dropped off Cases Still Pending, his latest EP. Stacked with a quick six tracks, the rapper teams up with artists like OMB Peezy, Big Sad 1900, and Rucci, who appears twice on the tracklist.

