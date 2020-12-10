The Jordan 11 Retro "Jubilee" only comes out on December 12, but you can secure your pair early through StockX, where prices are looking pretty solid right now.

Despite this year being pretty terrible all-around, we've actually had a pretty blessed year for sneakers. If you're a collector, or if you're just getting your feet wet in the sneaker game, you likely already know that the Jordan 11 is an absolute classic. With a sleek patent leather design, the silhouette comes in multiple colorways that have been coveted for years. There are the classic "Concords", the "Breds", the "Pantone" joints, and way more pairs that are guaranteed to get passersby breaking their necks trying to get a good look at your kicks.

While the Jordan 11 Retro "Jubilee" is only coming out in a few days, its black/clear colorway is simple, polished, and clean enough to be a staple for years on end. If you're not willing to wait in long virtual lines, or if you've been meaning to get something similar to the Air Jordan 11 Retro "Space Jam" without the blue tones and icy sole, StockX is your go-to to get these ones a few days ahead of the general release.

Head over to StockX now to ensure you don't miss out on the Jordan 11 Retro "Jubilee".



Image via Nike



Image via Nike