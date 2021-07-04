Westside Tut Grabs 42 Dugg For "Sinbad (Remix)"

Westside Tut is still riding high off of the release of his 2020 album, Don't Let Go 2. The rapper unveiled the deluxe edition shortly after but there clearly isn't a shortage of music in the cut. A few months back, he blessed fans with a quick four-track EP titled, Pack Of Slapz 2 which included the less-than-a-minute-long record, "Sinbad." The song, which is the perfect length for TikTok virality, became a fan favorite and now, Tut dropped off the remix with 42 Dugg. Tut and Dugg swap bars over the hypnotic production as they reflect on the streets and status.

Dugg's feature price has probably gone up in recent months. Not only did he unveil his latest project, Free Dem Boyz but he also appeared on a standout cut off of Tyler, The Creator's new album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Quotable Lyrics

I fuck with real n***as, I ain't into hatin'

If it ain't about no paper, bro, I can't relate

Keep a small circle since you know they namin' n***as

If it ain't in the database, they go to hangin' pictures