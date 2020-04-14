Kevin Hunter is back to making some major plays in his career. Though he's not divorced from Wendy Williams, PageSix reports that he's now relaunching Hunter Publishing Group, a company he previously launched with Wendy. The company is based out of Fort Lee, New Jersey and has three authors signed on including Sonia Alleyne, Hot97's TT Torez, and lawyer Ray Hamlin. All three are expected to release new books in the months to come.



The move to relaunch the company comes nearly a year after he was fired from The Wendy Williams show as an executive producer. Since then, Wendy has done whatever she could to erase any traces of him on the set of the show. Hunter's Publishing Group was previously launched as a joint venture between Wendy and Kevin when they were still married. Following their divorce, he received ownership of the company as part of their settlement agreement.

The Hunter Publishing Group isn't the only business he owned with Wendy that he relaunched. Last year, he launched a new foundation after Wendy Williams pulled the plug on The Hunter Foundation. He later said that he was going to launch a new foundation for his philanthropic work for those struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

