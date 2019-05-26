Adidas is teaming up with Japanese graffiti artist and the head of the 246 crew, WANTO, to create a brand new capsule that not only includes some pretty dope clothing but a flashy pair of the Adidas Yung-1 as well. For those who have been in the loop on the Yung-1, the shoe features the same dad sneaker aesthetic that has become so popular over the last couple of years.

With this latest colorway, WANTO is adding his own spin as the shoe features Gore-Tex materials to add some durability to the sneaker. Instead of the normal laces, this model will have a toggle lacing system that fits the overall aesthetic set forth by WANTO. The colorways itself is quite interesting as it is mostly black, with yellow highlights all the way throughout, including the outline of the three stripes.

For those who want to cop the shoe as well as the clothes in the collection, you'll be able to do so on adidas.com as of Thursday, May 30th for $180 USD.

Image via Sneaker News

