Wale & DJ Money Connect For Big E's WWE Entrance Theme

Aron A.
January 06, 2021 13:30
Feel The Power
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money

Big E enlists Wale and DJ Money for "Feel The Power."


Hip-hop and wrestling frequently overlap. It's evident that the rap game has influenced professional wrestling leagues like the WWE and vice versa. Wale is a long-known fan of the WWE, frequently immersing himself into their universe. And today, he's revealed a brand new record alongside DJ Money titled, "Feel The Power." The song serves as wrestler Big E's new entrance theme song but it's that type of song that's meant to serve as a jolt of motivation. And what better time for it to arrive at the top of the year when everyone is trying to tackle their New Year's Resolution. It's a pop-centric, high-energy record that will surely turn up crowds and Gold's Gym locations.

Check out Wale and DJ Money's new collaboration, "Feel The Power."

Quotable Lyrics
I have arrived
Eyes on the prize
You are not leaving alive
I am the truth, you a lie
Diamonds'll dance in the watch
Yeah I'mma shine all the time

Big E
