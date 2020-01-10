Vybz Kartel Returns With New Album "To Tanesha"

Dancehall's most prolific artist hasn't allowed his prison sentence to prevent him from releasing music. Vybz Kartel came through with his latest project, To Tanesha earlier today. Vybz' latest project consists of 10-tracks in total with appearances from Sikka Rhymes, Jesses Royal, Jodi Couture, U.T.G, and Slimatic.

The album arrives just a few days after he released his single and video for "World Government," a song where he details his political platform if he were to run for president.

Although he's currently in prison on a life sentence after he was convicted for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, along with three other co-defendants. However, things are seemingly optimistic as a Jamaican Court is reportedly contemplating appealing his murder conviction.

Check out To Tanesha below.