mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vybz Kartel Returns With New Album "To Tanesha"

Aron A.
January 10, 2020 13:45
93 Views
10
0
CoverCover

To Tanesha
Vybz Kartel

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Free Worl' Boss!


Dancehall's most prolific artist hasn't allowed his prison sentence to prevent him from releasing music. Vybz Kartel came through with his latest project, To Tanesha earlier today. Vybz' latest project consists of 10-tracks in total with appearances from Sikka Rhymes, Jesses Royal, Jodi Couture, U.T.G, and Slimatic. 

The album arrives just a few days after he released his single and video for "World Government," a song where he details his political platform if he were to run for president. 

Although he's currently in prison on a life sentence after he was convicted for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, along with three other co-defendants. However, things are seemingly optimistic as a Jamaican Court is reportedly contemplating appealing his murder conviction. 

Check out To Tanesha below. 

Vybz Kartel dancehall 2020 new dancehall music sikka rhymes jesse royal
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Vybz Kartel Returns With New Album "To Tanesha"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject