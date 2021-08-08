Vybz Kartel Drops New Project "Born Fi Dis (Prelude)"

Vybz Kartel might be locked up but he's still regarded as the reigning king of dancehall music. His prolific career has hardly slowed down in the wake of his incarceration but fans still hope to see the day he's released from prison if that happens. The last we heard, Vybz Kartel was heading over to the UK where he'll appeal his conviction. Two weeks ago, Vybz' attorney said there's new evidence of tampering uncovered by an expert.

In the midst of the headlines, Vybz Kartel keeps the flood of music ongoing with his new project, Born Fi Dis (Prelude). With a few features from Likkle Addi, Likkle Vybz, and Sykka Rymes, among others, Vybz Kartel just blessed us with a perfect body of work to end the summer with.

Check it out below.