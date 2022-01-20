“Virgil was here” has become a quote that will forever immortalize Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer who was taken from the world far too soon. And Louis Vuitton’s latest fashion show is just the latest proof of this sentiment. Presenting its Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection created, curated, and designed by Virgil in Paris, Louis Vuitton uploaded the video to Youtube, kitted out with a soundtrack optimized by Tyler, the Creator.

Arriving on the heels of a SoHo residency honoring the visionary, LV’s latest autumnal-focused collection is oozing with nods to Virgil’s creative prowess and unique touch and served as a collection of Virgil’s “themes and messages” evident throughout his time designing at the iconic fashion house. But what helped the show come to life has to be the soundtrack crafted by Tyler, The Creator.

Tyler and Virgil were close; around the time of Virgil’s untimely passing, Tyler shared a message to social media thanking Virgil for being a “cheerleader” for artists like him.“I’ll keep pushing and trying things while leaving the door open,” T said at the time.“He’ll shake those pom-poms. We’ll keep that on loop. safe travels.” During a video interview with Fast Company, Tyler would also remember Virgil’s support during a video focused on his own Golf le Fleur line.&









“I wanted him here so bad to see like, ‘Hey, look what I did,’” the Call Me If You Get Lost artist said. “Because I wanted him to just say, ‘Fire.’ And I wanted him to know.” So, it was only fitting that the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper had a hand in the show’s musicality honoring his late friend.