mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Unknown T Makes His Formal Arrival On "Rise Above Hate"

Aron A.
July 18, 2020 13:54
49 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Rise Above Hate
Unknown T

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Unknown T makes his formal debut with "Rise Above Hate" ft. Young Adz, M Huncho and more.


Despite everything that's gone on in the world, 2020 has surely worked in Unknown T's favor. The rapper beat an attempted murder charge earlier this year, prior to the global pandemic, and now, he's returned with his formal debut, Rise Above Hate. Unknown T has dished out a few massive singles in anticipation of the project such as "Main Squeeze" and "Deh Deh." Rise Above Hate includes sixteen tracks in total with appearances from some of the biggest artists in the UK right now such as M Huncho, AJ Tracey, and D Block Europe's Young Adz. Young T & Bugsey, KO and V9 also make appearances on the tracklist.

The rapper's latest project is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in the UK drill scene this year. Check it out in its entirety below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Unknown T Makes His Formal Arrival On "Rise Above Hate"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject