Unknown T Makes His Formal Arrival On "Rise Above Hate"

Despite everything that's gone on in the world, 2020 has surely worked in Unknown T's favor. The rapper beat an attempted murder charge earlier this year, prior to the global pandemic, and now, he's returned with his formal debut, Rise Above Hate. Unknown T has dished out a few massive singles in anticipation of the project such as "Main Squeeze" and "Deh Deh." Rise Above Hate includes sixteen tracks in total with appearances from some of the biggest artists in the UK right now such as M Huncho, AJ Tracey, and D Block Europe's Young Adz. Young T & Bugsey, KO and V9 also make appearances on the tracklist.

The rapper's latest project is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in the UK drill scene this year. Check it out in its entirety below.