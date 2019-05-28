After winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Tyronn Lue was fired as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and has since been looking for his next head coaching role. Lue was in heavy talks with the Los Angeles Lakers although negotiations fell through when the team refused to offer him a five-year contract. The Lakers have since hired Frank Vogel which drew a ton of criticism as it was fairly obvious that LeBron James wanted the likes of Lue on board.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it appears as though Lue has been pursued by two Western Conference teams for an assistant coaching position. These teams are the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans. While both teams have expressed quite a bit of interest, it appears as though Lue is focused on being a head coach and has no interest in being an assistant with any team.

Considering Lue's resume, it would be unlikely for him to take an assistant's role anywhere and as the offseason plays out, there could be some opportunities for the NBA Champion to get what he desires. For now, though, Lue remains unemployed although it's not without a lack of interest.