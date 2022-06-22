New wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill sparked outrage from fans of his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, when he called his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, “more accurate” than his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Now, the Georgia native says he has received multiple death threats from irate fans across his social media accounts on his podcast It Needed To Be Said.

"Every social media account I own, I got death threats on," the 28-year-old former Super Bowl champ said. "Which is ridiculous."

Hill said that some of his statements were taken out of context. "They really didn't see what I said,” Hill said. “A lot of people are just acting off emotion”





Mahomes himself said he was "surprised" by the comments, but Hill made it clear in Tuesday's podcast that he still respects his former teammate, and was just trying to build a connection with his new one.

"We all know Patrick Mahomes is great," Hill said. "We know that. We know that. But, right now, I'm going into a new season with a new quarterback who's trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship, who's also great, in my opinion. He just doesn't have the accolades of yet. I believe in him."