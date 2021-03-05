Tyler, The Creator Embraces The Odd On "Tell Me How (Coca-Cola Commercial)”

Tyler, The Creator has come a long way, from engaging in juvenile debauchery to securing Grammy awards to landing major commercial deals. On the latter topic, Tyler recently provided the score for a new Coca-Cola commercial, where he decided to embrace some of his oddest instincts and craft a truly bizarre soundscape for the occasion. While it's hardly a typical Tyler track, the largely-instrumental cut certainly features some of his hallmark staples, as up-tempo percussion and jarring synthesizers combine in one sugar-fueled package.

While it's unclear as to whether or not "Tell Me How" will actually make listeners want to consume Coca-Cola, it's certainly interesting that this is the music he delivered for the established soda brand. Though it's probably not going to crack even the most generous list of "best hip-hop commercial compositions," with Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre's Beats ad still reigning supreme (and the DJ Quik-produced Foot Locker cypher not far behind), it's still cool to see Tyler enter the fold behind such a major brand. Check it out for yourself below, in full innuendo-heavy glory.

