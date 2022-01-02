T.Y. Shares New Project "Live From Choppa City"

Jet Life Recordings had a grip on 2021. Curren$y played a significant role in that, as he does every year, releasing an abundance of music that can often be hard to keep up with. To close out 2021, Curren$y delivered the fourth installment in the Pilot Talk series. However, you can't forget about T.Y. who quietly delivered four projects across the year including Live From Choppa City which he unveiled on Dec. 31st. The 10-song project mixes the laid-back production style that Jet Life is known for, as well as a dash of nostalgia influenced by New Orleans' early 2000s sound.

Neam Wit Da Beam and Seven serve as the only two credited features on the project. Check out Jet Life T.Y.'s new project Live From Choppa City below.