mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T.Y. Shares New Project "Live From Choppa City"

Aron A.
January 02, 2022 14:11
111 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Live From Choppa City
T.Y.

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

T.Y. shares his latest project, "Live From Choppa City."


Jet Life Recordings had a grip on 2021. Curren$y played a significant role in that, as he does every year, releasing an abundance of music that can often be hard to keep up with. To close out 2021, Curren$y delivered the fourth installment in the Pilot Talk series. However, you can't forget about T.Y. who quietly delivered four projects across the year including Live From Choppa City which he unveiled on Dec. 31st. The 10-song project mixes the laid-back production style that Jet Life is known for, as well as a dash of nostalgia influenced by New Orleans' early 2000s sound.

Neam Wit Da Beam and Seven serve as the only two credited features on the project. Check out Jet Life T.Y.'s new project Live From Choppa City below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES T.Y. Shares New Project "Live From Choppa City"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject